New Stamps on Year of Dog:USPS

The nondenominated (49¢) forever commemorative stamp is the latest issue in the USPS Lunar New Year stamp series. It is the 11th stamp in the series, all of which have featured a painting by Hong Kong-born artist Kam Mak, who grew up in New York City’s Chinatown and now lives in Brooklyn. The stamp will be issued Jan. 11 in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to information announced Dec. 19 by the U.S. Postal Service.