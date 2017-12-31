Special Covers:Uttarakannadapex 2017

By Suresh Rao

A district level philately exhibition held at Kumta, Uttara Kannada on 16th and 17th Dec 2017. Five Special covers were released during the event.

Mhatober Shri Murdeshwar Temple

Murdeshwar is a town in Bhatkal Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. Murdeshwar is another name of the Hindu God Shiva. Murdeshwar is famous for the world’s second-tallest Shiva statue. The town lies on the coast of the Arabian Sea and is also famous for the Murdeshwar Temple. Murdeshwar Temple is built on the Kanduka Hill which is surrounded on three sides by the waters of the Arabian Sea. KTK/95/2017

Shri Guru Raghavendra Math, Sirsi

With the time-honoured belief that this ever green sacred place on the outskirts of the Sirsi Town(Uttar Kannada), where one of the seven rishis had done penance, that His Holiness Shri Shridhar Swami Worshipped Padukas (wooden feet) of Shri Samartha Ramadas, is the same sacred place where the original soil (Moola Mrittika) of Shri Raghavendra Mahaswamiji, including Pranadevaru(God of breath) was established on 20.5.1983 by His Holiness Shrimad Vidyapayonidhitheertha, of Shri Vyasarajamath. This is the fruit of the direction of His Holiness, Shri Raghavendra Guruji Chaturtha Manthralaya, Basavapattana. KTK/96/2017

The Lion Tailed Macaque

Lion-tailed macaque is a diurnal rainforest dweller. Lion Tailed macaque belongs to the order Primates and Family Cercopithecidae. Of the 16 species of Macaques, this is one of the most striking one. They live in quite large groups of 20-30 individuals consisting of both sexes and members of all ages.

The Aghanashini Lion Tailed Macaque Conservation Reserve of UttaraKannada District constituted on 13th June 2011. Honavar Forest Division is making all out efforts to conserve the species. KTK/97/2017

The Olive Ridley Sea Turtle

Olive Ridley is the most commonly seen turtle in India and is protected under Schedule-I of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The Olive Ridley is the only sea turtle species that nests along the Karnataka coast. These turtles visiting the coast for nesting are not only prone for poaching but also eggs laid by them are exposed to various threats. Honnavar Forest Division is working round the clock for conservation of sea turtles since 1984. KTK-98-2017

Shri Kshetra, Manjuguni

Shri Venkataramana Temple, Shri Kshetra, Manjuguni is one of the popular pilgrim centers located in Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka State, The history of the place is related to 9th century when Shri Tirumala Yogi was on pilgrimage, on the way to Manjuguni, nearly 8 Kms to the east of Manjuguni named GILALAGUNDI by the side at the lake “KANKAHRUDA” in a cave meditated and there, on a rock surprisingly appeared a carved shape Shri Venkatesha adorned with Shanka, Chakra, Dhanurbana, in his divine rested posture. Inspired by intercept in intuition, Shri Tirumala Yogi installed the carved statue in Manjuguni with total reverence.A legendary story says that Lord Brahma and Lord Maheshwara voluntarily came to this holy place “KANKAHRUDA” in the form of a cow and a calf to feed milk. People believe that lord Tirupati Tirumala himself appears here to bless people on the occasion of “MAHA RATHOTSAVA” on “Chaitra Poornima” every year. KTK/99/2017