India Post is Issuing Stamp on Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan

Posted on December 31, 2017 by PhilaMirror

mehar chand mahajanMehar Chand Mahajan (1889– 1967) was the third Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India  . Prior to that he was the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir   during the reign of Maharaja Hari Singh   and played a key role in the accession of J&K to India  .He was the Indian National Congress   nominee on the   Redcliff Commission that defined the boundaries of India and Pakistan  . Justice  Mahajan made his name as an accomplished lawyer  , a respected Judge  , and an influential  politician. As a judge he was incisive and forthright and had many leading judgments to his credit.

