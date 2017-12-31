India Post is Issuing Stamp on Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan

Mehar Chand Mahajan (1889– 1967) was the third Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India . Prior to that he was the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir during the reign of Maharaja Hari Singh and played a key role in the accession of J&K to India .He was the Indian National Congress nominee on the Redcliff Commission that defined the boundaries of India and Pakistan . Justice Mahajan made his name as an accomplished lawyer , a respected Judge , and an influential politician. As a judge he was incisive and forthright and had many leading judgments to his credit.