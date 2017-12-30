Karnataka circle of India Post has issued a special cover on AIDS awareness from Kolar on 7th December 2017.Special Cover Number : KTK/92/2017. Let us all join together to build an HIV / AIDS free society. Get Educated about HIV / AIDS, save our lives.
Special Cover Released on AIDS Awareness
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged Indian Philately, Special Cover, special cover hiv aids, special cover Karnataka, Special Covers, special covers 2017. Bookmark the permalink.