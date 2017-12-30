Special Cover Released on AIDS Awareness

Posted on December 30, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover aids awarenessBy Suresh Rao

Karnataka circle of India Post has issued a special cover on AIDS awareness from Kolar on 7th December 2017.Special Cover Number : KTK/92/2017. Let us all join together to build an HIV / AIDS free society. Get Educated about HIV / AIDS, save our lives.

