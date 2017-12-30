India Post is Clearing Backlog,Issued  Hand Fans and India-Papua New Guinea Joint Issue

India Post is clearing its backlog of 2017 in hurry.Over burdening the pockets of philatelists another mega issue of Indian hand fans was released on 30th December 2017.It will cost a lot not in hundreds but thousands of ruppes a collector have to spent to complete his album.
Indian hand fans issue consists of 16 stamps (each 15 Rs.) ,2 miniature sheets and 5 sheetlets.Handfans designs choosen from various states of India.
Rajasthan:Applique hand fan,Zardori hand fan,Painted hand fan,Satin ceilingfan,Temple hand fan
Gujrat:Mirror work hand fan,Bedas hand fan,Leather hand fan,Date palm hand fan of Sindh,Embriodery hand fan
Odisha:Palm leaf alekh baba hand fan,
West Bengal:Sola pith hand fan,Palm leaf hand fan
Bihar:Bamboo hand fan
Uttar Pradesh:Phadh hand fan
Delhi:Feather hand fan
India – Papua New Guinea Joint Stamp Issue
Diplomatic relations between India and the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (PNG) were established when the latter got independence from Australia in 1975. Indian resident Mission was opened in Port Moresby in 1996. PNG opened its resident Mission in New Delhi in 2006.
India and PNG are Commonwealth countries and enjoy warm and cordial relations. They share commonality of views on most global issues. The two countries have been working closely in international fora including the Commonwealth, NAM and UN. PNG has been cooperative in issues taken up by India at various international fora including UN, Commonwealth, etc. They have supported our candidature for various bodies and international offices. India has also engaged with PNG as the PIF Dialogue Partner and have announced several grants through this Forum.
PNG’s population is around 7 million and GDP is US $ 13 billion. It is a resource rich country. India’s engagement has progressively increased with PNG both in trade and investment. India’s exports to PNG were US $ 22 million and imports were US $ 217 million in 2010- 11. The main items exported include textiles, machinery & equipment, food items, manufactured goods, pharmaceuticals, surgical items, soap, washing powder, polishes paper, paper pulp, etc. These were not reflective of the actual trade since PNG imports much of Indian goods through third countries. The main imports from PNG are gold, copper ores & concentrates, timber, copra, marine products, coffee, vanilla and cocoa. Indian companies are now progressively looking at the various projects coming up in PNG, consequent to discovery of Natural Gas in Southern Highland Province, being developed with massive investments by Exxon Mobil. Similarly, gas discoveries in Western and Gulf Provinces are being developed and Indian companies can participate in the associated projects.