By Suresh Rao

Special Postal Cover released on 28th December 2017 at Kannada Bhavana to commemorate – Completion of 50 Years on awarding Jnanpith Award to Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s Sri Ramayana Darshanam.

“Jnanpith” is an Indian highest literary award. The first prestigious Jnanpith Award for Kannada language was awarded in the year 1967 to famous Kannada writer “Rashtrakavi Kuvempu” (Sri Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa) for his epic literary work “Sri Ramayana Darshanam”.(Special Coover Number KTK/102/2017)