Slovenia Issued MS on Goran Dragic

Not many active professional athletes find themselves honored on their countries’ postage stamps.Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic has that rare distinction with a new Slovenian postage stamp saluting its basketball team winning the Eurocup 2017 championship. Dragic first stated he would retire from international competition, but later waffled a bit about the decision. Regardless, the summer of 2017 was a magical time for him, his family, and his country. Hopefully he can rinse and repeat the process for the Heat.