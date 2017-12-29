Not many active professional athletes find themselves honored on their countries’ postage stamps.Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic has that rare distinction with a new Slovenian postage stamp saluting its basketball team winning the Eurocup 2017 championship. Dragic first stated he would retire from international competition, but later waffled a bit about the decision. Regardless, the summer of 2017 was a magical time for him, his family, and his country. Hopefully he can rinse and repeat the process for the Heat.
Slovenia Issued MS on Goran Dragic
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged Eurocup 2017 championship, Goran Dragic, Goran Dragic stamp, Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic, Postage Stamp, Slovenia ports stamps, slovenian stamps, stamps of slovenia, stampson sports. Bookmark the permalink.