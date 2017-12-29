Slovenia Issued MS on Goran Dragic

Posted on December 29, 2017 by PhilaMirror

slovenia stampNot many active professional athletes find themselves honored on their countries’ postage stamps.Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic   has that rare distinction with a new Slovenian postage stamp saluting its basketball team winning the Eurocup 2017 championship. Dragic first stated he would retire from international competition, but later waffled a bit about the decision. Regardless, the summer of 2017 was a magical time for him, his family, and his country. Hopefully he can rinse and repeat the process for the Heat.

