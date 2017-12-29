Pakistan Issued Stamps on Aga Khan IV

Pakistan Post has issued six commemorative stamps of Rs 10 denomination each in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Imamat of Prince Karim Aga Khan on Friday.The first day issue cover and leaflet priced at Rs15 and Rs20 respectively have also been brought out. A special postmark will be used to service the first day issue cover at Philatelic Bureau offices at Karachi, Lahore, etc.The stamps, designed by the Aga Khan Council for Pakistan’s department of communications and publishing, have been printed by the National Security Printing Company of Pakistan.