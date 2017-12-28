New Stamps from Armenia

National Crafts: Armenian Ceramics of Kutahya

The stamp is dedicated to the theme “The Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications. National crafts. Armenian ceramics of Kutahya”. The stamp depicts the products of Armenian ceramics art of Kutahya (XIX century A.D.).

Issue Date:18.12.2017 Designer:Vahagn Mkrtchyan Printer:Cartor, France Process:Offset Size:40,0 x 30,0 mm

Holy Icon :Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide

The postage stamp depicts the Holy Icon picturing the Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Issue Date:18.12.2017 Designer:David Dovlatyan Printer:Cartor, France Process:Offset Size:27,0 x 44,0 mm

Soviet Marshal Sergey Aganov

The postage stamp depicts the Soviet Marshal of engineering troops Sergey Aganov.

Issue Date:12.12.2017 Designer:David Dovlatyan Printer:Cartor, France Size:30,0 x 40,0 mm