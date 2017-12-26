New Stamps from Luxembourg

Roses

Since 1980 a group of rose lovers established the “Lëtzebuerger Rousefrënn” (Luxembourg Friends of Roses) to encourage the preservation of older varieties and the breeding of new ones. In 2014, a second association, the “Patrimoine Roses pour le Luxembourg” joined forces with them and their commitment to preserve the valuable cultural heritage of Luxembourg roses going back to the 19th century. POST Philately was able to recruit Marianne Majerus, specialised in the depiction of gardens to illustrate the new postocollants.

Issue Date:05.12.2017 Printer:Joh.Enschedé Stamps BV (NL) Process:Multicoloured high-resolution offset Colours:Multicoloured Size:30×25 mm Values:L50g

Inauguration of the Tramway and the Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg Funicular

Travelling by tram is not something new for the people of Luxembourg City, as the “Tram” had already been in operation in the city between 1875 and 1964. The new tramway for 2017 is designed to make mobility more efficient and more convenient. The first section links the administrative and banking district Kirchberg to the Ville-Haute. The new Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg Railway Station serves as a transfer hub connecting the trains from the north, south and west with the tramway. Passengers are transported from Pfaffenthal to Kirchberg on the new funicular, which is capable of tackling the 40 m height difference in less than 4 minutes.

Issue Date:05.12.2017 Printer:Bpost (B) Process:Multicolored high-resolution offset Colours:Multicolored Size:60 x 30mm Values:€0.70

3 National Orders of Merit

The Civil and Military Order of Merit of Adolphe of Nassau is the second highest order of merit in Luxembourg and can only be conferred by the Grand Duke himself. The order is granted for meritorious service to the country and outstanding loyalty to the dynasty, and also rewards those who have excelled in the arts and sciences. King Grand Duke Wilhelm II introduced the Order of the Oak Crown in 1841. It is conferred for meritorious civil and military achievement. After World War II, there was a desire for a Luxembourg order of merit and in 1961, the Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was established by Grand Duchess Charlotte. This order may be bestowed upon individuals in many fields in recognition of exceptional achievement to the benefit of others or to the common good. As it does every year, POST Philately has issued an annual collection in 2017, which includes all the stamps issued throughout the year. The title page displays an attractive summary with a mosaic of all the designs.

Issue Date:05.12.2017 Designer:Christof Weber (L) Printer:Phil@poste (F) Process:Multicolored heliography, PMS color gold and embossing Colours:Multicolored heliography Size:65 x 30mm Values:€0.70