India Post has released a commemorative postage stamp on Dr. Shambhunath Singh on 26th December 2017.

Dr. Shambhunath Singh (17 June 1916-3 September 1991) born at Devaria UP.

He was a poet,writer and social activist.His main books are-Roop Rashmi,Chhayalok and Waqt ki minar par.