New Stamps and Postal Stationary from Croatia

100 Years of the Medicine at the University of Zagreb

The history of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Zagreb has written its first century classifying it among newer European medical universities. The first lesson plan was drafted in December and on January 12th, 1918, the academic year began for 63 candidates with the initial lecture by Drago Perović entitled The Direction of Academics and Scientific Works in the Field of Anatomy. Miroslav Čačković was named the first dean in May of 1918. Intensive works on the reconstruction of buildings on Šalata ensued for the needs of basic courses and for staffing professorship positions with own teachers. During its century long development, the Faculty of Medicine has evolved into a central medical university in a country that brings together the greatest components of professional and scientific medicine

Issue Date: 04.12.2017 Designer: Alenka Lalić, designer from Zagreb Printer: AKD d.o.o., Zagreb Process: Offset Printing Colours: Multicolor Size: 48.28 x 29.82 mm Values: 3.10 HRK

Croatian Visual Art

Robert Auer, Kraj crvenog svjetla (End of the red light), 1911, (oil on canvas, 85.3 x 150 cm) A painter Robert Auer (Zagreb, 1873 – 1952) studied in Zagreb, Vienna and Munich, where he was the only Croatian painter to take part in the exhibition of the Munich Secession (1896). He is one of the founders of the Society of Croatian Artists (1897) and the Croatian section of the Association of Yugoslav Artists “Lada” (1904).

Issue Date: 01.12.2017 Designer: Ivana Vučić and Tomislav-Jurica Kaćunić, designers from Zagreb Printer: AKD d.o.o., Zagreb Process: Offsetprinting Colours: Multicoloured Size: 42.60 x 35.50 mm Values: 3.10 HRK x 3

Postcards

Philatelic Club Osijek

Issue Date: 02.12.2017 Values: 2.80 HRK

Advent in Zagreb

Issue Date: 01.12.2017 Values: 2.80 HRK