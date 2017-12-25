My Stamp on M.G.Ramchandran

Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (17 January 1917 – 24 December 1987), popularly known as M.G.R., was an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as Chief Minister of Tamilnadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR is a cultural icon in Tamilnadu . and he is regarded as one of the most influential actors of the Tamil film industry He was popularly known as “Makkal Thilagam” (People’s King) as he was popular with the masses.This my stamp was released from Thanjavur.