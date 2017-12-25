My Stamp on M.G.Ramchandran

Posted on December 25, 2017 by PhilaMirror

my stampMarudur Gopalan Ramachandran (17 January 1917 – 24 December 1987), popularly known as M.G.R., was an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as  Chief Minister of Tamilnadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR is a cultural icon in Tamilnadu . and he is regarded as one of the most influential actors of the Tamil film industry He was popularly known as “Makkal Thilagam” (People’s King) as he was popular with the masses.This my stamp was released from Thanjavur.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>