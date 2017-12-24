New Special Covers Released from Karnataka

By Suresh Rao

Dandathirtha Higher Primary School

This special cover has been released on 25 th​ November 2017 to commemorate 100 years of Dandathirtha Higher Primary School, Uliyaragoli, Kaup.( KTK-88-2017)

The Ideal Fine Art Society

The Ideal Fine Art Society, Kalaburagi started functioning in the year 1965. From 1971-72 onwards through its various creative activities! works, the society emerged as one of the leading creative premier institutions promoting art and culture in entire Hyderabad Karnataka Region particularly in Kalaburagi District, the Society through its Painting, applied art, sculpture, graphic photography, library and art gallery is acting as a vital link with other institutions both nationally and internationally. It has been instrumental in enriching the art and culture of Hyderabad Karnataka Region through its continuous art activities. The Society has celebrated its golden jubilee (1965 – 2015). This special cover is being released to dedicate the achievements of the society and to mark its completion of 50 years in the service to art and culture. Cover photo: The Ideal fine Art Sociely, Kalaburagi Building Photo (KTK-90-2017)

98th Birth Anniversary​ of M T Bhopale

Renowned artist of Kalaburagi, Sri. Marthandarao llppanna Bhopale, (Birth: 1919) popularly known as M. T. Bhopale acquired his education in Marathi and English Medium and joined Sir. J. J. School of Art, Mumbai in 1937 for his higher studies. After completion of Diploma in 1941, he oontinued to work there as a professor on adhoc basis. He organized an exhibition under the banner Bombay group of contemporary Indian artist which was encouraged by many people. This ‘group show’ was a memorable and remarkable event in Indian art history. He specialized in Oil Art, Water Art and Pencil Art. His art works are remembered even today. (Death.1966) Cover photo: “A Narrow Street” Painting by Artist Sri. M.T.Bhople(KTK-91-2017)