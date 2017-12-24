New Post Office Inaugurated at Jain Pilgrimage Centre RISHABHGIRI Mangi Tungi

By Sudhir Jain

Mrs. Shobha Madhale, Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region inaugurated a new post office “RISHABHGIRI” on 23rd December 2017 at famous Jain pilgrimage centre Mangi Tungi in the Malegaon Division of Maharashtra State in the auspicious presence of Pujya Aryika Gyanmati Mataji. Bhagwan Rishabhnath was the first Jain Tirthankar.Mangi Tungi is very famous old Pilgrimage place from were many Jain sadhus attained Nirvana. Recently a 108 feet high idol of Bhagwan Rishabhnath has been constructed here in the guidance of Pujya Aryika Gyanmati Mataji.