My Stamp:NMDC Ltd.

The NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) Limited is a mineral producer of the Govt of India . It is owned by the Government of India and is under administrative control of the Ministry of Steel. It is involved in the exploration of Iron ore,rock phosphate,limestone,gypsum,bentonite,diamond,tin,graphite etc. It is India’s largest iron ore producer and exporter producing about 30 million tons of iron ore from 3 fully mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It also operates the only mechanised diamond mine in the country at Panna in MP. NMDC Ltd. is also diversifying into other raw materials for steel industry like low silica limestone. Production of Dead Burnt magnesite and further value addition is under study through its subsidiary J K Mineral Development Corporation Limited.