This “Packard Standard Eight 833” was delivered to Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 27, 1931. It was then exported to Europe, was first registered in Austria and was finally purchased by its present Luxembourg owner.

Issue Date:05.12.2017 Designer:Mark Heine (Canada) Printer:Cartor Security Printing S.A., La Loupe (F) Process:Multicolored high-resolution offset embossed hot foiling with transparent film Colours:Multicolored Size:40 x 31.50mm