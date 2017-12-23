New Stamps from Spain

25th Anniversary of AVE Madrid – Seville

It’s been 25 years since high-speed arrived in Spain. It was 1992, a year in which Spain dazzled on the world map with two events that have marked history to make it even bigger, the Seville EXPO and the Barcelona Olympics.On April 21 of that year, just one day after the inauguration of the Universal Exposition in Seville, the AVE made its first official trip, after a week of inaugural trips.Madrid and Seville were closer than ever. It took more than ten years for the AVE to reach other points in Spain.

The stamp that commemorates the 25th anniversary of this service, is presented as a fold-out formed by the stamp, printed with foil, and two vignettes. When folded, the locomotive that leads the seal and the two wagons represented in the vignettes are left in front.The locomotive shows the logo with which the 25 years are celebrated and those of Adif and Renfe together with the one of Correos. The colors of Renfe, white, gray and purple are also represented.

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Process:Offset and die-cut Size:Stamp size: 98.5 x 24 mm + two vignettes of 71 x 24 mm, Sheet size: 98.5 x 24 mm (folded), 240.5 x 24 mm (unfolded) Values:1.25 €

75 Anniversary of INI-SEPI

The Spanish State-owned Industrial Holdings Company was created in 1995 to manage public-held industrial holdings from the National Institute of Industry (INI), created in 1941 as an institutional support to promote the development of industry in Spain, and the National Institute of Hydrocarbons. Subsequently, other shares were transferred from other departments of the administration of different sectors, such as the Correos Group on Communication, or the TRAGSA Group in the food and environment sector, which this year has been given a stamp for its 40th anniversary. The stamp is carried out by an image of the building of Velázquez Street of Madrid where it has its SEPI headquarters. Issue Date:16.11.2017

Process:Offset Size:74.6 x 28.8 mm Values:1.35 €

Discoverers of Oceania

Two new stamps dedicated to two great navigators, serve to show a new technique of philatelic printing on wood paper, alluding to the material used to make the ships with which these characters crossed the seas in search of adventure.The design of the stamp shows the silhouettes of Luis Vaez de Torres and Pedro Fernández de Quirós, colored in this type of paper that simulates a panel of wood, with the color and the streaks typical of this material.

Luis Vaez de Torres was a navigator in the service of the Spanish Crown, who in 1605 left with Fernandez de Quirós on an expedition to discover a new continent in the South, and they found the strait that even today bears his name and that separates Australia from New Guinea, the Strait of Torres.

His expedition companion, Pedro Fernandez de Quirós, a Portuguese servant of the Spanish Navy, sailed for the southern continent, discovering the island known today as Espíritu Santo.

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Process:Offset Size:57,6 x 40,9 mm Values:1.35 €

Aureus of Hadrian and Denarius of Trajan

This year starring the Golden Aureus of Hadrian and the Silver Denarius of Trajan. These motives have been chosen as this 2017 marks the 1900 anniversary of the death of Trajan and succession by the Emperor Hadrian.Trajan is considered as the most important emperor of the Roman Empire. Under his command, Rome experienced its greatest expansion. It was the first Hispanic emperor and emphasized in his youth by to put down the rebellion in Germania. Adopted by Nerva, he would become his successor in the year 98. He reinforced justice and created institutions to protect children. Fruit of their governments are great constructions like the Column Trajana or Via Trajana that united Rome with Brindisi, which favored to a great extent the commerce.

His death occurred when returning from a campaign in Mesopotamia, reason why it is said that he died of fatigue.

He was succeeded by Adriano, also born in Hispania but educated in Rome by Trajan, whom he accompanied in numerous military campaigns. When his protector died, many who did not see with good eyes that Hadrian succeeded him, mainly because of his Hispanic origin, but was finally named emperor.

He strengthened the borders of the empire and commanded to build numerous fortifications. Also, as a result of his commitment is the compilation of the code of unified jurisprudence, the Perpetual Edict, which is considered the basis of modern legislation.

Passionate for culture, he ordered to reconstruct Athens, as well as the construction of new cities, temples, aqueducts, roads, libraries or theaters.

The stamp collects the obverse of both currencies, one of gold and one of silver, with a round punching.

In the background, one can appreciate the Amphitheater of the Roman city of Italica, cradle of both emperors that so many triumphs obtained for the Roman Empire.

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Process:Offset and embossed foil Size:81.8 x 40.9 mm Values:3 €