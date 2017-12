Soria is the new province that continues the series 12 months, 12 stamps, 12 provinces. This stamp, will be used as the only type of postage for all shipments that are admitted in the offices of said province. Following the line of this series, the stamp is represented by the letters SO, which represent the old license plates of vehicles in Spain. Within these letters, we can recognize significant elements of this province.

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Process:Offset Size:35 x 24.5 mm Values:0.50 €