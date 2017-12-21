New Special Covers

Birth Centenary of Kasthuri Sreenivasan
special cover kasturi sreenivasanDate of Release:22 July 2017,Coimbtore
World Heart Day
special cover world heart dayDate of Release:29 September 2017,Bengaluru
World Animal Day
special cover animal dayDate of Release4 October 2017,Bengaluru

