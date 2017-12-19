Romania-Estonia Joint Stamp Issue

The both stamps, with the same face value of Lei 8, illustrate species of rowan tree and spruce.Romania established diplomatic relations with Estonia in 1924. The Baltic state was occupied by the Soviet Union in 1940 and official contacts being restored in September 1991, when Romania recognized Estonia’s independence.

Rowan tree (Sorbus aucuparia) is a fall-leaf tree that lives at the edge of a wood, in the hill and mountain range, spreading throughout Europe, from the Baltic Estonia to the West of Siberia. It is higher than 10-15 m and has a round crown. The compound leaves, consisting of an odd number of leaflets, are colored in a spectacular red-purple in autumn. Flowers are white, arranged in inflorescences, with an unpleasant smell. Rowan fruits are small, globular, rarely ellipsoidal and usually red. They have a strong astringent taste when they are raw, but can be eaten after the first frost.

Spruce (Picea abies) is a species of conifer, belonging to the Pinaceae family. It is found in both countries, in Romania being present in the mountain and subalpine region, where it forms pure forests (spruce forests) or mixed woods with beech and fir. In Estonia, it occupies the third place as a tree species, after pine and birch trees. The highest specimens of spruce in Estonia grow at Järveselja and are about 48 m high.

Issue Date:24.11.2017 Designer:Mihail Vamasescu Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps size: 27 x 42 mm, Minisheet size: 121 x 133 mm; Values:2 x 8 Lei