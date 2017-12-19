New Stamps of Andora (Spain)

Posted on December 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Altarpiece of Sant Miquel de Prats

andora animal stampThe altarpiece is considered one of the most important exponents of the painting of century XVI of Andorra. The work had until recently been attributed to an author who was called “Canillo Master”, authorship that has now been discovered as a double: on the one hand the painter Miquel Ramells and on the other the gilder Guy de Borgonyó.

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Illustrator:Jordi Tena (photo) Process:Offset Size:40.9 x 28.8 mm Values:1.35 €

Christmas 2017

andora christmas stampIssue Date:16.11.2017 Process:Offset Size:35 x 24.5 mm Values:0.50 €

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>