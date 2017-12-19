New Stamps of Andora (Spain)

Altarpiece of Sant Miquel de Prats

The altarpiece is considered one of the most important exponents of the painting of century XVI of Andorra. The work had until recently been attributed to an author who was called “Canillo Master”, authorship that has now been discovered as a double: on the one hand the painter Miquel Ramells and on the other the gilder Guy de Borgonyó.

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Illustrator:Jordi Tena (photo) Process:Offset Size:40.9 x 28.8 mm Values:1.35 €

Christmas 2017

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Process:Offset Size:35 x 24.5 mm Values:0.50 €