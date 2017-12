The Emirates Post Group, EPG, has released new commemorative stamp to mark the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival .

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival stamp, with a release date of 1st December, has a face value of Dhs3 and is issued in a sheet of 12 stamps, measuring 40 mm by 40 mm.

The stamp has designed by the Emirates Post Group and were printed at Oriental Printing Press in Bahrain.