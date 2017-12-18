New Christmas 2017 Stamps:Malta

Christmas stamp issue features four figurines of the child Jesus found in churches around Malta and Gozo. The photographs are by Mark Micallef Perconte.At Christmas it is customary for households to exhibit figures of Jesus as a baby. Some are placed in a manger and displayed on windowsills or other prominent places around the house. This tradition, together with crib making, has been passed on from generation-to-generation. Sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace – ZabbarThe Jesus figurine of the Zabbar parish church was brought from Rome by Mgr.Giuseppe Zarb in the 1950’s. Church of the Immaculate Conception – CospicuaThe Jesus figurine of the Cospicua parish church was made in Lecce Italy. It was originally at the Malta dockyards and was donated to the church upon the yards’ privatisation. Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary – NaxxarThe baby Jesus figurine of the Naxxar parish church was made in Lecce. It is made from papier-mâchéand was brought over to Malta in 1925.The Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul – NadurMarija Portelli donated this Spanish figurine to the Nadur parish church around 40 years ago.

Issue Date:17.11.2017 Designer:Photography by Mark Micallef Perconte Process:Offset Size:Sheet Size: 185mm x 118mm Stamp Size: 31mm x 44mm Values:€0.26, €0.51, €0.59, €0.63