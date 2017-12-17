Philatelic Products on Bird Theme by India Post

Posted on December 17, 2017 by PhilaMirror

philatelic productsIndia Post is selling these products with images of birds stamps  through epost office.Some of the products are being sell on discount also.The products are-Bird Feeder, Cage Self Bird, Hold All Birds  and Cake Stand Bird theme .

This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Uncategorized

