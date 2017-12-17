New Stamps from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fauna :Balkan chamois

Bosnia and Herzegovina in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund – WWF has issued 4 commemorative postage stamps with a motif of the Balkan chamois and Panda logo, the official WWF logo. Balkan chamois (Rupricapra rupricapra balcanica) belongs to the wildlife noble species and even up to now resides the mountainous areas of Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially the mountains of Čvrsnica (the highest peak Pločno, 2228 meters above sea level) and Prenj (the highest peak Zelena glavica, 2155 meters above sea level).

Issue Date: 01.11.2017 Designer: Vijeko Lučić Printer: Zrinski d.d. Čakovec Size: 35,50 x 29,82 mm Values: 1,50 BAM

Flora :Helichrysum

Helichrysum is a plant that clasps more then 600 sorts and has spread out throughout the world. The plant’s name comes from the Greek word „helios” – sun and „chrisos” – gold. Around 25 sorts derive from the Mediterranean, and the most significant is Helichrysum italicum. The evergreen perennial bush grows up to 50 to 60 cm, miniature straw-yellow flowers are clustered in rotund blossom, and its leaves are gentle and oblong. This endemic sort of aromatic fragrance succeeds in rocky and sandy lands on a sea level above 2.000 meters.

Issue Date: 01.11.2017 Designer: Alenka Lalić Printer: Zrinski d.d. Čakovec Size: 29,82 x 35,50 mm (scented) Values: 2,70 BAM