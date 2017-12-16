New Stamps from Kyrgyzstan

60 Years of the Space Age

Issue Date:16.11.2017 Designer:Aliona Cojocari Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:full-colour offset lithography Size:46.00 х 27.50 Values:50, 75, 100

25 Years of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic

Issue Date:22.11.2017 Designer:Vitaliu Pogolșa Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:Full-Colour Offset Lithography Colours:Full-Colour Size:46.00 x 27.50 Values:50, 50, 75, 100

25 Years of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic

Issue Date:17.11.2017 Designer:Anastasia Pariniuc Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:full-colour offset lithography + embossing Size:Stamp Size: 34.00 х 34.00 & 68.00 х 34.00

International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development

Issue Date:20.11.2017 Designer:Iuliana Dulap Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:Offset Colours:Full-Colour Offset Lithography Size:113.00 x 64.00 Values:50, 150