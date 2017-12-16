New Stamps from Kyrgyzstan

Posted on December 16, 2017 by PhilaMirror

60 Years of the Space Age

kyrgyzstan space stampsIssue Date:16.11.2017 Designer:Aliona Cojocari Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:full-colour offset lithography Size:46.00 х 27.50 Values:50, 75, 100

25 Years of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic

kyrgyzstan armed forces stampsIssue Date:22.11.2017 Designer:Vitaliu Pogolșa Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:Full-Colour Offset Lithography Colours:Full-Colour Size:46.00 x 27.50 Values:50, 50, 75, 100

25 Years of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic

kyrgyzstan bank stampIssue Date:17.11.2017 Designer:Anastasia Pariniuc Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:full-colour offset lithography + embossing Size:Stamp Size: 34.00 х 34.00 & 68.00 х 34.00

International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 

kyrgyzstan sustainable development stampsIssue Date:20.11.2017 Designer:Iuliana Dulap Printer:“Nova Imprim” Process:Offset Colours:Full-Colour Offset Lithography Size:113.00 x 64.00 Values:50, 150

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>