New Stamps Released on Year of Dog

Taiwan

To welcome the arrival of the Year of the Dog, 2018, Chunghwa Post has scheduled the release of the “New Year’s Greeting Postage Stamps (Issue of 2017),” which includes a set of two stamps and a souvenir sheet. The stamp designs feature paper cuttings in gold, green, and purple that capture dogs in different stances. The souvenir sheet, meanwhile, features a background of pale pink, against which are set images of flowering plum blossoms. To accommodate changing postal rates, the lower denominated stamp has been raised from NT＄3.5 in previous year’s issues to NT＄6, and the souvenir sheet has been raised from NT＄12 to NT＄15. The designs follow:

Aland : China Dogs

This type of China dogs are also called Staffordshire dogs and always appear in pairs. Made in England, they used to be popular souvenirs brought home by Åland seamen, especially during the 1800s.

Issue Date:10.11.2017 Designer:Martin Mörck Printer:Cartor Security Printing Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 40 x 52 mm, Sheet: 170 x 95 mm