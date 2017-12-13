H.C. Andersen’s The Snow Queen fairytale adorns international stamps. The ten-stamp booklet contains no-value indicator stamps and Priority labels.
Issue Date: 03.11.2017 Designer: Rudolf Koivu, graafinen suunnittelu Ilkka Kärkkäinen
Finland Issued Stamp on Snow Queen
H.C. Andersen’s The Snow Queen fairytale adorns international stamps. The ten-stamp booklet contains no-value indicator stamps and Priority labels.
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged christmas, christmas stamps, finland stamp booklet, Snow Queen, snow queen stamp, stamp booklet, stamps on christmas. Bookmark the permalink.