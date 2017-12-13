Finland Issued Stamp on Snow Queen

finland snow queen stampH.C. Andersen’s The Snow Queen fairytale adorns international stamps. The ten-stamp booklet contains no-value indicator stamps and Priority labels.
Issue Date: 03.11.2017 Designer: Rudolf Koivu, graafinen suunnittelu Ilkka Kärkkäinen

