Malaysia Issued Stamps on Tourist Destinations

In the spirit of admiring the nation’s beauty, Pos Malaysia is immortalising popular tourism spots in Pahang, Perak and Terengganu on stamps.Among the destinations featured are Istana Abu Bakar and Fraser Hill in Pahang, Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan and Pangkor Island in Perak and Crystal Mosque and Kenyir Lake in Terengganu. The stamps, printed in three se-tenants, are worth 60 sen each and come in a sheet of 20 pieces for each state.