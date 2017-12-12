In collaboration with the World Wild Life Fund, Gibraltar issued this set of four stamps on 30th November 2017 depicting the following bats;Greater noctule bat (Nyctalus lasiopterus),European free-tailed bat (Tadarida teniotis) Isabelline serotine bat (Eptesicus isabellinus) and Schreibers’ bat (Miniopterus schreibersii)
Gibraltar Issued Stamps on Bats
