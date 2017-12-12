Gibraltar Issued Stamps on Bats

Posted on December 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

gibraltar bats stampsIn collaboration with the World Wild Life Fund, Gibraltar issued this set of four stamps on 30th November 2017 depicting the following bats;Greater noctule bat (Nyctalus lasiopterus),European free-tailed bat (Tadarida teniotis) Isabelline serotine bat (Eptesicus isabellinus) and Schreibers’ bat (Miniopterus schreibersii)

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>