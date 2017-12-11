New Stamps from Liechtenstein

Olympic 2018

The 23rd Winter Olympics will be held in the city of Pyeongchang in South Korea from 9 to 25 February 2018. After the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, these are the second Olympic Games to be held in South Korea. Olympic stamps showing the motifs “Nordic Skiing” (face value: CHF 1.70) and “Alpine Skiing” (face value: CHF: 2.00). The Korean woman Sojung Kim-McCarthy, who meanwhile lives in Bournemouth.

Issue Date: 13.11.2017 Designer: Sojung Kim-McCarthy, Bournemouth Printer: Gutenberg AG, Schaan, Liechtenstein Process: Offset 5-farbig CMYK & Silber Size: 38 x 32 mm Values: 1.70CHF, 2.00CHF

WWF:Returnees

Philately Liechtenstein is showing four wildlife species which were long believed to be extinct but have meanwhile settled in the region again: “Beaver” (face value: CHF 0.85), “Lynx” (face value: CHF 1.00), “Wolf” (face value: CHF 1.30) and “Stork” (face value: CHF 1.50).

Issue Date: 13.11.2017 Designer: Angelo Boog, Wallisellen Process: Offset 5-farbig CMYK & Gold Gutenberg AG, Schaan Size: 38 x 32 mm Values: 0.85CHF, 1.00CHF, 1.30CHF, 1.50CHF

Year of Dog

Issue Date: 13.11.2017 Designer: Stefan Erne, Triesen Printer: Laserstanzung Gutenberg AG, Schaan Process: Offset 1-farbig, Heissfolienprägung Gold Size: 46 x 48 mm Values: 2.00CHF