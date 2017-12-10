Special Cover Released at Shrawanabelgola

By Sudhir Jain

Newly designed permanent pictorial cancellation, special cover and mystsmp have been released at world famous Jain Pilgrimage centre Shrawanabelgola (District Hasan, Karnataka) on 6th December 2017 in a grand function in the Holy presence of Swasti Sri Charukeerthi Bhattarak Swamiji of Shrawanabelgola.

PMG Sri Rajendrakumar IPS, Sri S. Jitendra Kumar Working President Mahamasthakabhishek Mahotsav, Sri S N Ashok kumar Chairman Cultural Committee Mahamasthakabhishek Mahotsav, Sri Mahaveer Kundur Karnataka State Convenor of Jainism Philately Group were guest of honour. Venue of the release function was Shri Chamundaraya Mandap, Jain Math, Shravanbelgola.