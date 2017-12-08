New Stamps from Romania

Solemn Events

Evangelist in the Patriarchal Cathedral is illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 1.80. The stamp with the face value of Lei 4represents the icon of Saint Hierarch John Chrysostom, exhibited in the Patriarchal Palace. The stamp with the face value of Lei 16 illustrates the icon of Saint Demetrius the New, Protector of Bucharest, on a mosaic, which is part of Patriarchal Cathedral patrimony. The icon watches the shrine with its holy relics.

Issue Date:27.10.2017 Designer:Vlad Vamasescu Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps size: 33 x 48 mm; 42 x 52 mm, Minisheets size: 115 x 112 mm; 106 x 168 mm; Values:1.80 Lei; 4 Lei; 16 Lei

Art in Royal Dining

The stamp with the face value of Lei 3.50illustrates a fruit dish made at the Goody & Co. Minton workshop, from England, in the 19th century. The piece is made of hard paste porcelain, moulded in a pattern. This was later painted over the glaze and partially gold-plated with colloidal gold.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 4depicts an egg service set for three people made in the Martin Hall & Co.workshop, in England, from silver-plated metal, with the silver spoons bearing the mark of Paul Telge workshop, from Germany. The piece, created in the 19th century, is engraved on the lid with the cypher of King Carol I of Romania.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50illustrates a punch bowl, Bambou model from the 19th century, made in the Baccarat glass workshop, in France, and the Wollenweber metal-works shop, from Munich, Germany. The crystal piece blown into a pattern was encased in silver, partially gold-plated, with a total height of 47 cm and a diameter of 38.5 cm.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 15illustrates a candy dish created in the Meissen workshop from Germany, in the 19th century. The piece is made of porcelain modelled into a patterned and hand-painted. In order to decorate it, the piece was glazed and barbotine was used (a vitrifiable diluted paste with which ornaments on porcelain objects are stuck) as well as partially gold-plating the piece. The height of the candy dish is 20 cm and its width is 29 cm.

Issue Date:20.10.2017 Designer:Vlad Vamasescu Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps size: 52 x 42mm; 42 x 52mm, Minisheets size: 168 x 106 mm; 106 x 168 mm, Block size: 144 x 224 mm (in philatelic album) Values:3.50 Lei; 4 Lei; 4.50 Lei; 15 Lei