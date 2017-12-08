Japan Issued Stamps on Mega Man

Posted on December 8, 2017 by PhilaMirror

japan mega man stampsJapan Post has has announced that Capcom’s beloved blue bomber Mega Man will adorn a set of ten stamps including all the six robot masters from the first game as well as Dr. Wily, Dr. Light and Roll. Mega Man is called Rockman in Japan and his sister is Roll, as they form the duo Rock & Roll.

