India Post Issued Stamp on Submarine Arm of Indian Navy

The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind releasing the commemorative stamp on INS Kalvari, at ENCO Mess Lawns, INS Dega, at Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh on December 07, 2017. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Shri E.S.L. Narasimhan, the Minister of State for Communications (I/C) and Railways, Shri Manoj Sinha, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba are also seen.

India Post has issued a commemorative postage stamp on 50 Years of Submarine Arm of Indian Navy on 7th December 2017. The submarine arm of the Indian Navy is in its 50th year of existence. From a small force of Foxtrot class, it leapfrogged into high tech boats in just 25 years of its coming into being. By then it had also made forays into operating a nuclear submarine and internalised its nuances and discipline, which is quite a different way of life from that on a conventional boat. In this journey, it has also graduated to deploying submarine-launched cruise missiles and smart wire-guided torpedoes. It has also graduated to deploying submarine-launched cruise missiles and smart wire-guided torpedoes. It has come a long way in maintenance procedures and protocols and the naval dockyards are capable of handling current refits and gaining valuable insights in medium and half-life refits. The indigenous construction of the Scorpene is yet another milestone achieved. The greatest stride, even though long in coming, has been the indigenous construction of the SSBN Arihant. The conventional boats of the Shishumar and Sindhughosh class with their stand-off range weapons and missile capability had come to acquire the nom de guerre of ‘the sword arm’ of the IN. The Arihant with its ICBM capability and an assured deterrence of second strike could really be called the ‘shield’ of the nation. (By Cmde Arun Kumar)

Content source-http://www.indiandefencereview.com