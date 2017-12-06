Special Cover Released on World Diabetes Day

By Suresh Rao

In India, there are around 6 to 7 crore Diabetic patients. Diabetes can be controlled in many ways. Foods which are rich in fibres like Brown Rice, Vegetables, Dry fruits, Oats may be consumed to control Diabetes. Consumption of sugar/artificial sugar and excess food may be avoided. Light food may be consumed at dinner. Limited and light food, disciplined lifestyle, and exercise will help in controlling Diabetes.(Cover Number KTK/86/2017 )