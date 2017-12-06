In India, there are around 6 to 7 crore Diabetic patients. Diabetes can be controlled in many ways. Foods which are rich in fibres like Brown Rice, Vegetables, Dry fruits, Oats may be consumed to control Diabetes. Consumption of sugar/artificial sugar and excess food may be avoided. Light food may be consumed at dinner. Limited and light food, disciplined lifestyle, and exercise will help in controlling Diabetes.(Cover Number KTK/86/2017 )
Special Cover Released on World Diabetes Day
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged Indian Philately, Special Cover, special cover Karnataka, special cover World Diabetes Day, Special Covers, special covers 2017, World Diabetes Day. Bookmark the permalink.