Special Cover Released on World Diabetes Day

Posted on December 6, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover world diabetes dayBy Suresh Rao

In India, there are around 6 to 7 crore Diabetic patients. Diabetes can be controlled in many ways. Foods which are rich in fibres like Brown Rice, Vegetables, Dry fruits, Oats may be consumed to control Diabetes. Consumption of sugar/artificial sugar and excess food may be avoided. Light food may be consumed at dinner. Limited and light food, disciplined lifestyle, and exercise will help in controlling Diabetes.(Cover Number KTK/86/2017 )

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>