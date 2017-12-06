India Post is Issuing Stamp on Submarine Arm of Indian Navy

India Post is issuing a commemorative postage stamp on 50 Years of Submarine Arm of Indian Navy. The submarine arm of the Indian Navy is in its 50th year of existence. From a small force of Foxtrot class, it leapfrogged into high tech boats in just 25 years of its coming into being. By then it had also made forays into operating a nuclear submarine and internalised its nuances and discipline, which is quite a different way of life from that on a conventional boat. In this journey, it has also graduated to deploying submarine-launched cruise missiles and smart wire-guided torpedoes. It has also graduated to deploying submarine-launched cruise missiles and smart wire-guided torpedoes. It has come a long way in maintenance procedures and protocols and the naval dockyards are capable of handling current refits and gaining valuable insights in medium and half-life refits. The indigenous construction of the Scorpene is yet another milestone achieved. The greatest stride, even though long in coming, has been the indigenous construction of the SSBN Arihant. The conventional boats of the Shishumar and Sindhughosh class with their stand-off range weapons and missile capability had come to acquire the nom de guerre of ‘the sword arm’ of the IN. The Arihant with its ICBM capability and an assured deterrence of second strike could really be called the ‘shield’ of the nation. (By Cmde Arun Kumar)

Content source-http://www.indiandefencereview.com