Special Cover Released on Golden Jubilee of SBR Public School, Kalaburgi

By Suresh Rao

Poojya Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa, President, Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha and Chancellor, Sharnbasva University was born.on November 14, 1935. He is the 8th Peethadhipati of Sharnbasveshwar Samsthana. His contribution to the field of education is outstanding. His first priority for women’s education has empowered the position of the women in the society. Poojya Dr. Appa has written 21 Dasoha Sutras which focus on Dasoha Philosophy. Gulbarqa University has conferred him with Honorable Doctorate for his contributions to education. Govt. of Karnataka having recognized his contributions to the field of education has awarded him with Rajyotsava Prashasti. Under the auspices of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, Kalaburagi, the Sharnbasva University is established in 2017. This special cover is released on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebration of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Public School, Silver Jubilee celebration of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite Pre University College and the 83rd birthday of Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa.( Special Cover Number KTK/84/2017)