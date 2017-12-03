UAE Issued Stamps on Year of Sustainable Development

Emirates Post Group has issued a set of commemorative stamps for tourist landmarks in UAE for the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development (2017) in cooperation with World Tourism Organisation and Universal Postal Union.

Abdullah Mohammad Al Ashram, acting CEO of Emirates Post Group, said the set sheds light on the decision taken by UN General Assembly in its 70th session of defining 2017 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

The development aims to educate decision-makers and the public on the role of the sustainable tourism in national development and to consolidate the efforts of various entities to work together to make tourism an incentive of positive change.

He added that the international initiative highlights the role of tourism in several key areas, such as inclusive and sustainable economic growth, social integration, employment generation, poverty reduction, resource efficiency, environmental protection, climate change as well as cultural values, diversity, heritage, values of mutual understanding and peace and security.

Al Ashram said the UAE commemorative stamps include the most important tourist landmarks of each emirate.

The Abu Dhabi stamp includes an image of the Emirates Palace; the Dubai stamp includes a picture of Burj Khalifa; the Sharjah stamp includes a picture of Al Noor Island, the Ajman stamp includes a picture of the Ajman Museum; the Umm Al Quwain stamp includes a photo Al Shuhada Square; the Ras Al Khaimah stamp a picture of includes Al Jazirah Al Hamra and the Fujairah stamp includes an image of the Fujairah Citadel.

Al Ashram said the international cooperation with World Tourism Organisation and Universal Postal Union characterises the role played by the tourism sector in the state, which, he added, has witnessed a growth at the national and international level.

He added that the Emirates Post commemorative stamps are available in dedicated outlets for amateurs and interested persons, including collection tools and albums of commemorative stamps.