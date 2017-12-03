Philatelic Products on Rose Theme by India Post

Posted on December 3, 2017 by PhilaMirror

philatelic products roseIndia Post is selling these products with images of rose stamps  through epost office.Some of the products are being sell on discount also.The products are- Rose Mirror with stand, Tray Table Rose, Rose theme Hold All , and Rose Plate holder.

