India Post is selling these products with images of rose stamps through epost office.Some of the products are being sell on discount also.The products are- Rose Mirror with stand, Tray Table Rose, Rose theme Hold All , and Rose Plate holder.
Philatelic Products on Rose Theme by India Post
