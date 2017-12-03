New Stamps from Norway

100 Years Serving the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

After studying in Denmark, teacher Jacobine Rye founded in 1917 an association for the deaf in Christiania. Tunghørtes Vel, later Norges Hørselvern, is today known as Hørselshemmedes Landsforbund (the National Federation for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing). It is today the largest organisation for the deaf and hard of hearing in the world with more than 62,500 members. The federation works on behalf of people with many different types of hearing impairments. HLF’s target group is anyone who wears a hearing aid or has tinnitus or another type of ailment, such a Menière’s disease. Norges Døveforbund (Norway Association for the Deaf) was founded on 18 May 1918 and currently has 2,800 members in 22 local chapters and two county branches.

Christmas 2017