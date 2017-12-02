India Post:Photo Frames

Posted on December 2, 2017 by PhilaMirror

photo frameIndia Post is selling  special photo frames with images of stamps issued on cars on the cover through its website.Cars  depicts on these frames are Austin 1919,Rolls Royce 1909 ,Chevrolet 1932 and  Ford 1938.Price of each frame is 400Rs.

