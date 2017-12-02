India Post is selling special photo frames with images of stamps issued on cars on the cover through its website.Cars depicts on these frames are Austin 1919,Rolls Royce 1909 ,Chevrolet 1932 and Ford 1938.Price of each frame is 400Rs.
India Post:Photo Frames
