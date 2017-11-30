Qatar Issued Stamps on Qatar Airlines

Qatar has issued Stamps on 20th Anniversary of Qatar Airways today. The first is in honour of Qatar Airways achieving a 50-strong fleet of aircraft in 2006, with the second stamp celebrating the airline adding its 100th destination to its global route map in 2011.The third design highlights Qatar Airways becoming the Global Launch Customer of the world’s very first Airbus, A350-900 in 2015, while the fourth stamp pays tribute to two of the airline’s latest successes in 2017: reaching its 20th year anniversary and being awarded ‘Airline of the Year’, for the fourth time, by Skytrax.