By Wolfgang Beyer, BDPh (German Philatelic Federation)

Germany

The postmark will be issued on 2nd January 2018 from 26506 NORDEN. The postmark is featuring two common seals (Phoca vitulina).

Poland

The postmark will be issued on 30th November 2017 from Warsaw(Poland). The postmark is fearuring a snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus).