South African has issued a stamp to commemorate birth anniversary of Suzman, who died on New Year’s Day in 2009 aged 91, would have turned 100 on November 7. She earned a special place in South Africa’s history for her feisty fight against the apartheid policies of the then ruling National Party.The stamp sheet was designed by Rachel Ackermann of the SA Post Office.
South Africa Issued Stamp on Suzman
