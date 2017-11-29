New Stamps on Festivals

Posted on November 29, 2017

Canada  : Hanukkah

canada hanukkah stampThe stylized design in blue and yellow features a menorah with a golden Star of David elevated at the center.

The shamash or “helper” candle at this central position is used to light the other eight candles of a Hanukkah menorah, the nine-branched candelabrum that is central to the eight-day Festival of Lights.

This Jewish winter holiday is celebrated with the nightly lighting of the menorah, special prayers, games and fried foods. This year, Hanukkah begins on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 12. and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Ireland:Christmas

ireland christmas stamp

