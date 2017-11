Mother Teresa

This stamp on Mother Teresa was issued by Kosovo in 2016.It has been selected for St. Gabriel award for the best religious stamp of the year 2016 .The stamp was released on the occasion of her canonization as a saint on 4th September 2016.Stamp was designed by Dijana Toskas and Hilmijeta Apuk shows a portrait of Mother Teresa praying and includes words from her poem Farewell, written while she was first traveling as a missionary to Calcutta.