Romania Issued Stamps on Bucharest Circus

One of the pioneers of the modern Romanian circus was Theodor Sidoli, an Italian settled on our realms, that distinguished himself and became really famous especially by his act of horseback riding. In 1874, on the site of the current Gambrinus Brewery, Sidoli opened the first professional local circus under the name of The Sidoli Circus.

From its first expressions to the present day, the circus has experienced not only years of glory but also very difficult years, especially during the period of the two World Wars.

The year 1954 represents an extremely important moment in the evolution of the Romanian Circus – the establishment of the State Circus. Located originally on Nicolae Balcescu Blvd., the place became soon inappropriate for the public’s demands. The current headquarters, built during the Communist period (1960-1961), creation of the joint effort of the architects Nicolae Porumbescu, Nicolae Pruncu and Constantin Rulea, was declared a historic monument in 2010. Regardless of the name under which it was known, at the beginning State Circus, then Globus Circus, for a short period, Globus Circus & Variety, and today the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, under its dome over time evolved a series of remarkable artists – acrobats, illusionists, comedians, trainers – who, by passion, hard work and talent, created complex, modern, bold and exceptional performances, pantomime, extravaganzas, classical characters and new comedies, spectacular acrobatics, thus contributing to the inclusion of the Romanian Circus into the elite of the world circle and meeting the exigencies of all categories of spectators.

