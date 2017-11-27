Lithuania Issued Miniature Sheet on 25 Years of the Constitution

The postage stamps also contain extracts from the documents of the Constitutions, which are depicted in different fonts on the background of the colours of the flag of the state of Lithuania. The Constitution is the main law of the state; it has the strongest legal effect, enshrines the freedoms and rights of citizens, and establishes the foundations for the political, legal, and economic systems of the country.

Issue Date:28.10.2017 Designer:R. Auškalnytė Printer:“Vaba Maa” Estonia Process:Offset Size:Souvenir Sheet: 94 x 50 mm, Stamps: 26 x 36 mm